ING Groep (INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.62 ($17.00).

INGA stock opened at €14.35 ($16.69) on Monday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

