ING Groep (ING) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of ING traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 1,254,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,712. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,296,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,519 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ING Groep by 203.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 293,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

