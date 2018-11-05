ING Groep (ING) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of ING traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 1,254,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,712. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,296,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,519 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ING Groep by 203.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 437,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 293,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
