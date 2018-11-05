Informa (INF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 875.25 ($11.44).

LON:INF opened at GBX 713.40 ($9.32) on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

