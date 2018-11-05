Indus Holding AG (INH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.08 ($79.17).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($77.67) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of Indus stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting €48.60 ($56.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. Indus has a 52-week low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($76.98).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

