Imperial Capital Boosts CBS (CBS) Price Target to $76.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its target price hoisted by Imperial Capital from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Loop Capital Mk reiterated a buy rating on shares of CBS in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on CBS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.51.

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,865. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. CBS has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. CBS’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $129,929.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,598 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,572,553 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,813,000 after purchasing an additional 568,942 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 2,498,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083,439 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,309 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

