Immersion (IMMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Immersion from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 86.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 179,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Immersion by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 240,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.