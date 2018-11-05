IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 296.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,629,000 after acquiring an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,697,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,665.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,088.52 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,091.53.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $3,279,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at $168,721,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total value of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,952 shares of company stock valued at $62,436,285 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

