Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after buying an additional 1,401,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,935,000 after buying an additional 93,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,972,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,369,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,774,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,934,000 after buying an additional 257,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,584,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,489,000 after buying an additional 349,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $130.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

