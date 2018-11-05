IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marble Arch Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after acquiring an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $65,194,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $15,979,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.35 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,365 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,797.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $76,708,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,198,282 shares of company stock worth $563,873,723. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

