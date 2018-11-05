IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 5.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $121,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $965,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $204.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.50, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $1,702,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $15,075,322 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

