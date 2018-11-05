IBM (IBM) Director Buys $495,851.22 in Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) Director Sidney Taurel purchased 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $115.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. IBM has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IBM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the third quarter worth $215,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IBM in the third quarter worth $233,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in IBM in the third quarter worth $525,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in IBM by 116.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IBM by 54.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

