IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.75.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $195.31. 18,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,707. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $223.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.22, for a total value of $434,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

