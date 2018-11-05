Hydrogenics (HYGS) Given a $8.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) has been given a $8.00 price target by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HYGS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hydrogenics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrogenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ HYGS opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.50. Hydrogenics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Hydrogenics had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hydrogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hydrogenics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hydrogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrogenics Company Profile

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

