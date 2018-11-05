Hurco Companies (HURC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of Hurco Companies stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael Doar sold 4,922 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $219,422.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,777.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, knee mills, vertical machining centers, tool room bed mills, combination lathes, horizontal machining centers, slant-bed lathes, and bridge mills; and double column vertical machining centers, and high-speed drill and tap machines.

Further Reading: Tariff

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.