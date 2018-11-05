Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 3,978 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. General Electric has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $16.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.