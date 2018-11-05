Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

HCFT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,493. The company has a current ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 53.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,160 shares of company stock worth $47,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 92.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 153.0% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

