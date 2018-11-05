HSBC Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,525 ($19.93) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,521.27 ($19.88).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,488.85 ($19.45) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

