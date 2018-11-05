Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,109,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $15,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,466,000 after buying an additional 1,232,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after buying an additional 861,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 134.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 373,487 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,463,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 338,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs purchased 8,275 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $100,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,589.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Bodner purchased 10,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,445.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $10.88 on Monday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

