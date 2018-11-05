Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 12,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $263,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $29,977.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,221.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,218,279. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hortonworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the second quarter worth $156,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the third quarter worth $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hortonworks during the second quarter worth $202,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HDP opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hortonworks will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

