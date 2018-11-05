Horizon Technology Finance Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRZN. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.32 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

