Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,174 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

