Hologic (HOLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hologic has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $142,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 13,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $524,181.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,174 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
