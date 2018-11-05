HL Financial Services LLC Has $153.30 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.4% of HL Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $153,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 174.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 119.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,929,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,697 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,946,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,700 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “$60.39” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

