HL Financial Services LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 90,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11,737.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,618,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.10 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $87.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.