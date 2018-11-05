Hiscox (HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,790 ($23.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($24.50) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,314 ($17.17) to GBX 1,427 ($18.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,533.36 ($20.04).

Shares of LON:HSX traded down GBX 99 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,547 ($20.21). The company had a trading volume of 1,097,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain sold 40,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78), for a total transaction of £671,050.85 ($876,846.79). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,695 ($22.15), for a total value of £847,500 ($1,107,408.86).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

