HighPoint Resources (HPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPR. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.04.

HPR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 117,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $926.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul W. Geiger III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 135,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,569,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

