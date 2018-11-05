Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $32.89 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

