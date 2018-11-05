Head to Head Contrast: The Ensign Group (ENSG) versus Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

This table compares The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $1.85 billion 1.30 $40.47 million $1.20 38.29 Diversicare Healthcare Services $574.79 million 0.06 -$4.82 million N/A N/A

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 3.86% 16.10% 7.75% Diversicare Healthcare Services -2.42% -165.82% -4.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Ensign Group and Diversicare Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group presently has a consensus target price of $38.71, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Diversicare Healthcare Services pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. The Ensign Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Ensign Group has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Ensign Group beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors. The Assisted and Independent Living Services segment provides residential accommodations, activities, meals, security, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to independent seniors. The Home Health and Hospice Services segment offers nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapists, medical social workers, and certified home health aide services; and hospice care services, such as physical, spiritual, and psychosocial services comprising palliative and clinical care, education, and counseling for terminally ill individuals and their families. The company also provides mobile ancillary services that include digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiograms, sub-acute services, and patient transportation. As of February 8, 2018, it had 232 healthcare facilities, 22 hospice agencies, 20 home health agencies, and 4 home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 76 nursing centers with 8,945 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.