HC Wainwright Reiterates “$14.00” Price Target for T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

TTOO stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 699.71% and a negative net margin of 522.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $853,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

