HC Wainwright Analysts Give Cytokinetics (CYTK) a $21.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CYTK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 197,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,867. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $404.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $102,650. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 91.4% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

