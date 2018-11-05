Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) a €33.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. equinet set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.29 ($35.22).

AM3D stock opened at €12.22 ($14.21) on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a 52 week low of €29.31 ($34.08) and a 52 week high of €49.75 ($57.85).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

