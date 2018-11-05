Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (TEG) a €23.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEG. Commerzbank set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.46 ($23.79).

ETR TEG opened at €20.32 ($23.63) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a one year high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

