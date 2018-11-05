Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after buying an additional 482,109 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $450,764.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,140 shares of company stock worth $20,431,431. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $66.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

