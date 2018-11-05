Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) EVP David C. Robinson Sells 2,395 Shares

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,664,000 after buying an additional 184,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,131,000 after buying an additional 257,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,175,000 after buying an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,621,000 after buying an additional 144,141 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after buying an additional 245,061 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

