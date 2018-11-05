GWM Advisors LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Dynex Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 105,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX opened at $5.95 on Monday. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $342.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 105.23% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.