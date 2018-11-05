GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,423 T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $161.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Shares of TROW opened at $96.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.