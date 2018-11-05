Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 378,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,935. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.