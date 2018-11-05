Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

UGP stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

