Great Panther Silver (GPL) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price target on Great Panther Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Great Panther Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Get Great Panther Silver alerts:

GPL opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Great Panther Silver has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Panther Silver by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,759,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares during the period.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.