Granite Oil (GXO) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Granite Oil from C$3.90 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Granite Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

TSE GXO opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. Granite Oil has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.76.

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.42%.

Granite Oil Company Profile

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

