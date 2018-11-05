GoPro (GPRO) Given a $6.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a $6.00 target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Saturday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $805.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.31.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 65.78% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $31,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GoPro by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GoPro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GoPro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in GoPro by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

