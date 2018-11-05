Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on MarketAxess (MKTX)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

MKTX opened at $213.79 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $171.53 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $2,393,109.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,583,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $11,179,945. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarketAxess by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

