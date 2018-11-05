Glenn Willis Acquires 2,800,000 Shares of Elanor Investors Group (ENN) Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) insider Glenn Willis bought 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$3,500,000.00 ($2,482,269.50).

Shares of ENN opened at A$1.84 ($1.30) on Monday.

Get Elanor Investors Group alerts:

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Investors Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Investors Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.