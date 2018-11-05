GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

