Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Gladstone Commercial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.13.

GOOD opened at $18.84 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 13.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 262,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

