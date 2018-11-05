Gilead Sciences (GILD) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 1.25

News headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GILD stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

