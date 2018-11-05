Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.75. 6,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,934. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

