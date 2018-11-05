GGP Inc (GGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GGP in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GGP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of GGP by 17.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,231,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of GGP by 45.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of GGP by 11.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GGP stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. GGP has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $24.23.

GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

