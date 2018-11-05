Geodrill (GEO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 12th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.29 million.

TSE:GEO opened at C$1.58 on Monday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$2.33.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

