Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$48.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Genworth MI Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a c$45.25 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

MIC stock opened at C$43.24 on Thursday. Genworth MI Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.00 and a 52 week high of C$46.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

In related news, Director Cecilia Carbonelli sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$110,643.75.

