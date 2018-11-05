Genpact (G) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Genpact has set its FY18 guidance at $1.72-1.76 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.51 million. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $27.35 on Monday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $80,057.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.